The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Thursday 1,746 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 18 additional deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 147,382 cases and 3,763 deaths.
The department reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County and one additional death that occurred between Nov. 17 and 25. The county has reported 3412 cases and 145 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
MSDH reported six new cases in Newton County, which has had a total of 1,042 cases since March. No new deaths were reported; the county has had 29 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
In Kemper County, two new cases were reported; 421 cases have been reported since March. No new deaths were reported in the county; 18 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported since March.
Clarke County reported three new cases, bringing the case total to 891. No new deaths were reported; the county has had 53 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
In Neshoba County, 12 new cases were reported; the county’s case total is 2,189. Three new deaths were reported; 118 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported since March.
The Department of Health presumes 121,637 people have recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 193 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
On Nov. 16, Mayor Percy Bland extended the City of Meridian’s mask mandate until the end of the year.
Lauderdale and Neshoba counties are on a list of 41 counties with additional COVID-19 safety measures. In these counties, people must wear a mask when they are indoors and interacting with the public, but cannot social distance.
Indoor social gatherings in the counties must be limited to 10 people, and outdoor social gatherings must be limited to 50.
