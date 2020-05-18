Mississippi COVID-19 cases May 18

Mississippi COVID-19 cases posted May 18, 2020.

 Mississippi State Department of Health

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported four new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Monday, for a total of 589.

Records show 46 people from the county have died since the outbreak began, including 28 who lived in long-term care facilities.

As of Monday, Anderson Regional Medical Center was hospitalizing 29 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the hospital’s website.

Rush Foundation Hospital is not reporting daily COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Statewide, the health department reported 136 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new deaths. Two of the deaths were identified from May 5 death certificate reports, according to the health department.

Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 is 11,432, with 528 deaths.

There are 389 Mississippians hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection, the lowest number this month, according to the health department.

Ten of the new cases reported Monday were among residents in long-term care facilities.

There are 98 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities. Only one case is needed at a facility  to be considered an outbreak.

Please check back for updates.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags