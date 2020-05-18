The Mississippi State Department of Health reported four new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Monday, for a total of 589.
Records show 46 people from the county have died since the outbreak began, including 28 who lived in long-term care facilities.
As of Monday, Anderson Regional Medical Center was hospitalizing 29 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the hospital’s website.
Rush Foundation Hospital is not reporting daily COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Statewide, the health department reported 136 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new deaths. Two of the deaths were identified from May 5 death certificate reports, according to the health department.
Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 is 11,432, with 528 deaths.
There are 389 Mississippians hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection, the lowest number this month, according to the health department.
Ten of the new cases reported Monday were among residents in long-term care facilities.
There are 98 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities. Only one case is needed at a facility to be considered an outbreak.
Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 173 15 39 8 Alcorn 12 1 0 0 Amite 46 0 6 0 Attala 248 7 64 7 Benton 13 0 1 0 Bolivar 129 10 16 4 Calhoun 58 4 23 4 Carroll 110 7 45 6 Chickasaw 116 12 32 8 Choctaw 23 2 0 0 Claiborne 49 0 1 0 Clarke 102 13 14 5 Clay 79 3 0 0 Coahoma 79 3 0 0 Copiah 204 2 0 0 Covington 108 0 1 0 Desoto 391 5 12 1 Forrest 442 27 69 15 Franklin 21 1 2 0 George 17 1 0 0 Greene 7 1 0 0 Grenada 60 2 14 2 Hancock 81 10 6 3 Harrison 216 6 1 1 Hinds 772 22 72 13 Holmes 298 20 51 9 Humphreys 46 5 12 3 Itawamba 79 7 33 6 Jackson 287 13 39 4 Jasper 114 3 1 0 Jefferson 37 0 0 0 Jefferson Davis 68 2 3 1 Jones 342 9 42 4 Kemper 102 9 25 5 Lafayette 109 3 37 0 Lamar 175 4 3 2 Lauderdale 589 46 156 28 Lawrence 78 0 1 0 Leake 361 6 4 0 Lee 93 4 7 0 Leflore 200 22 51 11 Lincoln 218 18 68 14 Lowndes 126 6 9 4 Madison 543 17 89 11 Marion 89 8 14 2 Marshall 67 3 2 0 Monroe 220 23 92 20 Montgomery 72 1 0 0 Neshoba 423 24 48 13 Newton 192 3 2 0 Noxubee 140 3 14 3 Oktibbeha 105 6 28 4 Panola 50 2 0 0 Pearl River 195 26 42 8 Perry 36 2 0 0 Pike 178 11 14 6 Pontotoc 25 2 3 0 Prentiss 36 3 22 3 Quitman 21 0 0 0 Rankin 287 6 5 0 Scott 532 8 11 1 Sharkey 6 0 0 0 Simpson 78 0 4 0 Smith 115 7 28 4 Stone 24 0 0 0 Sunflower 68 3 0 0 Tallahatchie 21 1 0 0 Tate 55 0 2 0 Tippah 69 11 0 0 Tishomingo 14 0 1 0 Tunica 44 2 12 2 Union 62 4 18 3 Walthall 46 0 0 0 Warren 133 4 34 2 Washington 123 4 5 1 Wayne 39 0 3 0 Webster 22 1 0 0 Wilkinson 78 9 5 2 Winston 83 0 0 0 Yalobusha 73 1 24 1 Yazoo 190 2 7 0 Total 11,432 528 1,489 254
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information about residence. –Mississippi Department of Health
