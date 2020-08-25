The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 38 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Tuesday in Lauderdale County.
Lauderdale County has had 1,634 COVID-19 cases and 103 deaths since the state began tracking the virus in March.
Statewide 801 new COVID-19 cases and 67 deaths were reported for totals of 79,206 and 2,315.
Twenty-three of the deaths occurred between July 1 and Aug. 17 and were identified from death certificates.
Numbers reported Tuesday include four among residents in long-term care facilities, and 12 resident deaths, according to the state. There are now 176 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities, according to the state.
Two of the deaths reported Tuesday were from Neshoba County, which reported one new COVID-19 case. Neshoba County has reported 1,404 COVID-19 cases since March and 99 deaths.
Elsewhere in East Mississippi, Newton County had a seven new cases for a total of 634; Clarke County three new cases for a total of 419 and Kemper County three new cases for a total of 260.
The state presumes 62,707 people have recovered from COVID-19 since March.
