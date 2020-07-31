35 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County; Mississippi reports 52 additional deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Friday, for a total of 1,316 and 88 total deaths.
Statewide, MSDH reported 1,168 new cases for a total of 58,747 and 52 additional deaths, for a total of 1,663.
As of Friday's update, 989 Mississippi patients were being hospitalized with COVID-19 and 240 more were being hospitalized with suspected infection.
There are now 201 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities, the health department said.
MSDH reported 297 cases and 25 deaths in Clarke County, 223 cases and 15 deaths in Kemper County, 1,186 cases and 87 deaths in Neshoba County and 514 cases and 11 deaths in Newton County.
Please check back for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.