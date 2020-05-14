Mississippi health officials confirmed 34 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Thursday, for a total of 557.
Records show 45 people from the county have died from the virus, including 27 who lived in long-term care facilities.
As of Thursday, 30 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were being hospitalized at Anderson Regional Medical Center, according to Anderson's website.
Rush Foundation Hospital is not reporting daily COVID-19 hospitalizations.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 393 new cases in Mississippi Thursday, for a total of 10,483 and 15 additional deaths, for a total of 480.
Mississippi COVID-19 map posted May 14, 2020.
Mississippi Department of Health
MSDH confirmed 97 cases and 11 deaths in Clarke County, 100 cases and seven deaths in Kemper County, 354 cases and 18 deaths in Neshoba County and 161 cases and two deaths in Newton County.
As of Wednesday, MSDH reported that 105,326 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in the state.
The Meridian Housing Authority will begin distributing 4800 masks to its nine sites Friday morning. Western Gardens will be the first stop at 10 a.m.
Staff and volunteers will hang the masks on resident’s doorknobs, then move on to the next residence, according to MHA Executive Director Ron Turner.
“There will be no conversations,” Turner said at a news conference on Thursday.
Residents are required to wear the masks when they are outside.
The agency also plans to begin testing its staff through a partnership with the Greater Meridian Health Clinic, Turner said.
Please check back for updates.
Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 164 15 40 8 Alcorn 12 1 0 0 Amite 39 0 5 0 Attala 212 5 60 5 Benton 14 0 1 0 Bolivar 120 10 16 4 Calhoun 58 4 23 4 Carroll 106 4 45 3 Chickasaw 110 10 25 6 Choctaw 18 2 0 0 Claiborne 48 0 0 0 Clarke 97 11 14 5 Clay 75 3 0 0 Coahoma 73 3 0 0 Copiah 191 1 1 0 Covington 101 1 2 1 Desoto 355 5 6 1 Forrest 357 24 69 13 Franklin 19 1 1 0 George 16 1 0 0 Greene 7 1 0 0 Grenada 56 2 14 2 Hancock 79 10 6 3 Harrison 223 6 1 1 Hinds 717 18 62 11 Holmes 262 19 43 9 Humphreys 39 5 10 3 Itawamba 73 7 33 6 Jackson 280 13 39 4 Jasper 104 3 1 0 Jefferson 33 0 0 0 Jefferson Davis 63 1 2 0 Jones 287 7 40 2 Kemper 100 7 23 4 Lafayette 106 3 37 0 Lamar 164 4 3 2 Lauderdale 557 45 135 27 Lawrence 74 0 1 0 Leake 332 5 1 0 Lee 83 4 5 0 Leflore 197 22 50 11 Lincoln 194 16 66 12 Lowndes 100 4 7 2 Madison 502 15 61 10 Marion 86 7 14 2 Marshall 63 2 2 0 Monroe 209 22 92 19 Montgomery 70 1 0 0 Neshoba 354 18 36 9 Newton 161 2 2 0 Noxubee 118 2 9 2 Oktibbeha 97 6 27 4 Panola 46 2 0 0 Pearl River 193 26 42 8 Perry 35 1 0 0 Pike 173 10 14 5 Pontotoc 25 2 3 0 Prentiss 36 2 22 2 Quitman 19 0 0 0 Rankin 271 6 6 0 Scott 487 6 10 1 Sharkey 5 0 0 0 Simpson 72 0 4 0 Smith 107 7 27 4 Stone 26 0 0 0 Sunflower 65 3 0 0 Tallahatchie 15 1 0 0 Tate 55 0 2 0 Tippah 66 11 0 0 Tishomingo 11 0 1 0 Tunica 40 2 12 2 Union 57 4 17 3 Walthall 42 0 0 0 Warren 127 3 15 1 Washington 92 4 4 1 Wayne 32 0 3 0 Webster 22 1 0 0 Wilkinson 78 9 5 2 Winston 70 0 0 0 Yalobusha 65 0 24 0 Yazoo 176 2 4 0 Total 10,483 480 1,345 224
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information about residence.
–Mississippi Department of Health
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.