Mississippi health officials confirmed 34 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Thursday, for a total of 557.

Records show 45 people from the county have died from the virus, including 27 who lived in long-term care facilities. 

As of Thursday, 30 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were being hospitalized at Anderson Regional Medical Center, according to Anderson's website.

Rush Foundation Hospital is not reporting daily COVID-19 hospitalizations. 

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 393 new cases in Mississippi Thursday, for a total of 10,483 and 15 additional deaths, for a total of 480. 

Mississippi COVID-19 map posted May 14

MSDH confirmed 97 cases and 11 deaths in Clarke County, 100 cases and seven deaths in Kemper County, 354 cases and 18 deaths in Neshoba County and 161 cases and two deaths in Newton County. 

As of Wednesday, MSDH reported that 105,326 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in the state.

The Meridian Housing Authority will begin distributing 4800 masks to its nine sites Friday morning. Western Gardens will be the first stop at 10 a.m.

Staff and volunteers will hang the masks on resident’s doorknobs, then move on to the next residence, according to MHA Executive Director Ron Turner.

“There will be no conversations,” Turner said at a news conference on Thursday.

Residents are required to wear the masks when they are outside.

The agency also plans to begin testing its staff through a partnership with the Greater Meridian Health Clinic, Turner said.

