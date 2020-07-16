The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Thursday, for a total of 1,016 and 83 total deaths.
It was the largest daily increase for the county for both June and July.
Statewide, the health department reported a record 1,230 new cases, for a total of 39,797 and 18 additional deaths, for a total of 1,308 deaths statewide.
Of the new cases and deaths reported, 55 cases and 12 deaths were among residents in long-term care facilities, the health department said.
Mississippi COVID-19 hospitalizations posted July 16, 2020.
Mississippi State Department of Health
State hospitalizations reached a record high, with 855 patients hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 and 262 patients hospitalized with suspected infection, according to state data.
MSDH reported 247 cases and 25 deaths in Clarke County, 190 cases and 14 deaths in Kemper County, 1,067 cases and 79 deaths in Neshoba County and 390 cases and 11 deaths in Newton County.
As of Sunday, records show 25,932 Mississippi residents were presumed recovered from COVID-19.
Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 393 21 44 11 Alcorn 128 2 1 1 Amite 127 3 13 2 Attala 403 24 89 19 Benton 63 0 1 0 Bolivar 500 18 42 6 Calhoun 194 5 23 4 Carroll 199 11 45 9 Chickasaw 331 19 35 11 Choctaw 80 4 0 0 Claiborne 327 12 43 9 Clarke 247 25 19 9 Clay 281 12 2 1 Coahoma 257 6 1 0 Copiah 704 17 30 3 Covington 483 5 3 0 Desoto 2171 20 23 5 Forrest 1140 45 95 29 Franklin 65 2 3 1 George 139 3 1 0 Greene 134 10 34 6 Grenada 664 13 52 7 Hancock 172 14 8 4 Harrison 1305 17 101 9 Hinds 3317 63 156 23 Holmes 633 42 98 20 Humphreys 188 10 18 6 Issaquena 11 1 0 0 Itawamba 170 8 34 7 Jackson 874 20 48 6 Jasper 305 6 1 0 Jefferson 139 3 3 0 Jefferson Davis 132 4 3 1 Jones 1284 52 159 35 Kemper 190 14 38 9 Lafayette 548 4 42 1 Lamar 668 7 3 2 Lauderdale 1016 83 203 54 Lawrence 226 2 0 0 Leake 670 20 3 0 Lee 695 23 66 15 Leflore 601 56 183 41 Lincoln 561 36 115 27 Lowndes 597 17 34 8 Madison 1630 42 143 20 Marion 372 12 16 2 Marshall 324 4 12 1 Monroe 494 40 122 33 Montgomery 204 3 0 0 Neshoba 1067 79 106 31 Newton 390 11 6 2 Noxubee 295 9 15 3 Oktibbeha 650 28 132 18 Panola 531 6 3 1 Pearl River 331 32 50 12 Perry 105 4 0 0 Pike 553 24 46 12 Pontotoc 435 6 3 1 Prentiss 145 6 24 3 Quitman 114 1 0 0 Rankin 1276 20 61 6 Scott 847 15 15 2 Sharkey 56 0 1 0 Simpson 489 3 3 0 Smith 268 12 52 8 Stone 88 2 2 1 Sunflower 600 9 1 0 Tallahatchie 247 4 3 1 Tate 440 14 28 9 Tippah 159 11 0 0 Tishomingo 137 1 2 0 Tunica 132 3 12 2 Union 282 11 20 8 Walthall 304 10 46 4 Warren 649 22 39 9 Washington 876 16 27 5 Wayne 595 20 53 8 Webster 139 11 52 10 Wilkinson 111 9 5 2 Winston 323 13 39 10 Yalobusha 220 9 35 7 Yazoo 587 7 20 2 Total 39,797 1,308 3,109 634
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information about residence.
–Mississippi State Department of Health
