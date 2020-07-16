Mississippi COVID-19 map

 Mississippi State Department of Health

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Thursday, for a total of 1,016 and 83 total deaths. 

It was the largest daily increase for the county for both June and July. 

Statewide, the health department reported a record 1,230 new cases, for a total of 39,797 and 18 additional deaths, for a total of 1,308 deaths statewide. 

Of the new cases and deaths reported, 55 cases and 12 deaths were among residents in long-term care facilities, the health department said. 

Mississippi COVID-19 hospitalizations

State hospitalizations reached a record high, with 855 patients hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 and 262 patients hospitalized with suspected infection, according to state data. 

MSDH reported 247 cases and 25 deaths in Clarke County, 190 cases and 14 deaths in Kemper County, 1,067 cases and 79 deaths in Neshoba County and 390 cases and 11 deaths in Newton County. 

As of Sunday, records show 25,932 Mississippi residents were presumed recovered from COVID-19. 

