Anderson Regional Medical Center was hospitalizing 33 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, according to Anderson's website.
The hospital's records show it was the highest daily total of COVID-19 patients at Anderson since the outbreak began and an increase of 20 patients from a week ago.
Rush Foundation Hospital is not providing daily hospitalization numbers.
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 14 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Tuesday, for a total of 318, the second highest in the state.
Nineteen people from Lauderdale County, including 11 residents of long-term care or residential care facilities, have died from the virus, MSDH reports.
Health department data shows 75 of the county's cases are in long-term care facilities.
Employees for the city of Meridian have begun getting tested for COVID-19 at city hall, as part of a partnership with Greater Meridian Health Clinic.
The 450 full- and part-time employees will be tested over the course of two weeks and are being asked to wear masks in their work places and have their temperature checked, Mayor Percy Bland said.
He said employees may be re-tested in 120 days.
“We just want to set the tone and set the model for a lot of the businesses, a lot of the people that are going back to work, to try to provide the safest work environment for our team members,” Bland said.
State health officials have confirmed 49 cases, three deaths and 10 outbreaks at long-term care facilities in Clarke County, 50 cases, one death and five outbreaks at long-term care facilities in Kemper County, 169 cases, three deaths and two outbreaks at long-term care facilities in Neshoba County, and 73 cases and one outbreak at a long-term care facility in Newton County.
As of Monday, 64,412 people have been tested in Mississippi, according to the health department.
MSDH confirmed 248 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi Tuesday, for a total of 6,342 and 10 additional deaths, for a total of 239 statewide.
Please check back for updates.
