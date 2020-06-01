The Mississippi State Department of Health reported three new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Monday, for a total of 741.
Records show 62 people from the county have died from the virus since the outbreak began.
A curfew established in response to high COVID-19 activity in Meridian is being extended in the city.
The 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, which would have expired Monday will continue in effect until June 14.
In Monday's update, MSDH confirmed 148 cases and 19 deaths in Clarke County, 145 cases and 11 deaths in Kemper County, 671 cases and 39 deaths in Neshoba County and 278 cases and four deaths in Newton County.
Statewide, health officials reported 251 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 15,752 and five additional deaths, for a total of 739.
Records show 418 Mississippians were hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Sunday.
