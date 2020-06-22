The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County over a five-day period, for a total of 847 cases.
The agency reported two additional deaths over the same time period, for a total of 77 deaths since the outbreak began.
Daily detailed records on COVID-19 cases have been unavailable in recent days due to software issues, according to the agency.
In Monday's update, the health department reported a combined total of 1,646 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi from June 17 to June 21, for a total of 22,287 cases since March 11.
The health department reported 40 additional deaths for the same time period, for a total of 978 deaths statewide.
Two of the deaths occurred between May 25 and June 7 and were identified from death certificate reports, MSDH said.
There are currently 76 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities in Mississippi, including two Lauderdale County nursing homes, one Clarke County nursing home and one Neshoba County nursing home, according to data.
James T. Champion Nursing Facility in Meridian, affiliated with East Mississippi State Hospital, reported cumulative totals of five COVID-19 deaths among residents, 32 cases among staff and 27 cases among residents.
The Oaks Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Meridian reported cumulative totals of 13 COVID-19 deaths among residents, 21 cases among staff and 56 cases among residents.
In Clarke County, Lakeside Health and Rehabilitation Center reported one COVID-19 case among residents.
In Neshoba County, Hilltop Manor Health and Rehabilitation Center reported cumulative totals of two COVID-19 cases among staff and 12 cases among residents.
MSDH reported 182 COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths in Clarke County, 168 cases and 13 deaths in Kemper County, 893 cases and 58 deaths in Neshoba County and 323 cases and eight deaths in Newton County.
As of Monday, MSDH reported 485 Mississippians were being hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 and 225 were being hospitalized with suspected infection.
Records show 17,242 Mississippians were presumed recovered from COVID-19 as of Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.