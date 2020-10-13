The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 713 COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths on Tuesday.
Twenty-seven new cases were reported in Lauderdale County, bringing the total to 2255 cases. In Lauderdale County, 128 related deaths have been reported since the state began tracking the virus in March.
In Newton County, four new cases were reported, bringing the total to 824. No new deaths were reported; 27 deaths have been reported since March.
In Kemper County, one new case was reported, bringing the total to 309 cases. No new deaths were reported; 15 deaths have been reported since March.
Clarke County reported 27 new cases, bringing the total to 674 cases. No new deaths were reported; 48 deaths have been reported since March.
In Neshoba County,27 new cases were reported, bringing the case total to 1754 cases. No new deaths were reported but 109 deaths have been reported since March.
The state totals increased on Monday to 105,941 cases and 3,115 deaths since March.
The Department of Health presumes 94,165 people have recovered from COVID-19.
There are 128 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
The city of Meridian’s mask mandate remains in effect through the end of October.
