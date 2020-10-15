The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Thursday more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the first time since early August.
The department reported 1,322 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 12 additional deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 108,139 cases and 3,152 deaths.
Twenty-seven new cases and no new deaths were reported in Lauderdale County, where 2,305 cases and 129 related deaths have been reported since the state began tracking the virus in March.
In Newton County, three new cases were reported, bringing the total to 835. No new deaths were reported; 27 deaths have been reported since March.
In Kemper County, three new cases were reported, bringing the total to 314. No new deaths were reported; 15 deaths have been reported since March.
Clarke County reported 10 new cases, leading to a total of 701 cases. No new deaths were reported; 48 deaths have been reported since March.
In Neshoba County, 12 new cases were reported, bringing the case total to 1,779 cases. One new death was reported; 110 deaths have been reported since March.
The Department of Health presumes 94,165 people have recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 128 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
The city of Meridian’s mask mandate remains in effect through the end of October.
