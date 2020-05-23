The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 381 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi Saturday.

Statewide, health officials confirmed 13,005 total cases and 616 deaths, including 20 additional deaths reported as of 6 p.m. Friday. Eight of the deaths occurred between May 7 and May 16 and were identified from death certificate reports, MSDH said. Records show two of those deaths occurred in Lauderdale County.

State health officials reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Friday, for a total of 670 and three additional deaths, for a total of 54 deaths.

Records show 34 of the 54 people from the county who died from COVID-19 lived in long-term care facilities.

As of Friday, Anderson Regional Medical Center reported it was hospitalizing 22 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Rush Foundation Hospital is not reporting daily COVID-19 hospitalizations.

In Friday's update, MSDH reported a total of 124 cases and 16 deaths in Clarke County, 118 cases and 10 deaths in Kemper County, 511 cases and 30 deaths in Neshoba County and 221 cases and three deaths in Newton County.