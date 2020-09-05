The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 539 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths on Saturday.
Twenty of the new cases and three of the deaths were reported in Lauderdale County, bringing the county's total of cases reported since March to 1861 cases and 113 deaths.
The Department of Health has reported 86,478 COVID-19 cases and 2,569 related deaths since it began tracking statistics in March.
The state presumes 67,918 people have recovered from COVID-19.
In the latest tally, there are 152 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities.
All increases in East Mississippi counties were in single digits in Saturday's report. Clarke County increased by seven to 489; Kemper County remained at 277; Neshoba County increased by nine to 1,460; and Newton County increased by one to 693.
All of the results reflect tests completed by 6 p.m. Friday.
