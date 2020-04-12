Variable clouds and windy with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 83F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
2 more COVID-19 cases in Lauderdale County; state total rises to 2781
By Bill Graham
The Mississippi State Department of Health on Sunday reported two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County, for a total of 135 cases.
No additional deaths were noted in the report.
A total of eight deaths have been reported in Lauderdale County.
Outbreaks have been reported at four long-term care facilities.
MSDH reported 139 new cases statewide, for a total of 2781 cases and three additional deaths, for a total of 96 in Mississippi.
As of Saturday, Anderson Regional Medical Center was hospitalizing 25 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.
In Clarke County, there are 13 confirmed cases, one death, and outbreak at two long-term care facilities.
Fourteen cases have been confirmed in Kemper County. Neshoba County has 31 cases and in Newton County, there are 10 confirmed cases and one outbreak at a long-term care facility.
State health officials believe Lauderdale County's sudden increase in reported cases of COVID-19 may be due to a backlog of reported cases from private labs and transmission of the virus within the county, Meridian Mayor Percy Bland said Friday.
