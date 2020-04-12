2 more COVID-19 cases in Lauderdale County; state total rises to 2781

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Sunday reported two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County, for a total of 135 cases. 

No additional deaths were noted in the report.

A total of eight deaths have been reported in Lauderdale County.

Outbreaks have been reported at four long-term care facilities.

MSDH reported 139 new cases statewide, for a total of 2781 cases and three additional deaths, for a total of 96 in Mississippi. 

As of Saturday, Anderson Regional Medical Center was hospitalizing 25 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19. 

In Clarke County, there are 13 confirmed cases, one death, and outbreak at two long-term care facilities.

Fourteen cases have been confirmed in Kemper County. Neshoba County has 31 cases and in Newton County, there are 10 confirmed cases and one outbreak at a long-term care facility.

State health officials believe Lauderdale County's sudden increase in reported cases of COVID-19 may be due to a backlog of reported cases from private labs and transmission of the virus within the county, Meridian Mayor Percy Bland said Friday. 

