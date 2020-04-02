Mississippi COVID-19 map released Thursday, April 2 by Mississippi Department of Health.
2 COVID-19 outbreaks reported in long-term care facilities in Lauderdale County
By Erin Kelly
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Thursday that there are outbreaks of COVID-19 at two long-term care facilities in Lauderdale County.
The county's total number of cases is 46.
The latest count shows there were 104 new cases and 4 additional deaths in Mississippi, bringing the state's total to 1,177 confirmed cases and 26 deaths.
Neshoba County has 4 cases total and 1 outbreak at a long-term care facility, Newton County has 4 cases, Clarke County has 4 cases and Kemper County has 4 cases, according to MSDH.
The University of Mississippi Medical Center reported that 61 people were tested Wednesday at a one-day testing site at Bonita Lakes Mall in Meridian.
Rush Health Systems and Anderson Regional Medical Center will continue to operate testing sites in conjunction with hotlines staffed by healthcare professionals who are screening callers for symptoms. Individuals who meet the criteria are given an appointment for testing.
Walk-in testing is not available at Rush or Anderson.
If you have symptoms or concerns, please call the Rush COVID-19 Hotline at 601-703-9913 or the Anderson COVID-19 Hotline at 601-553-7888.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
