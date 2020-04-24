Mississippi COVID-19 cases April 24

Mississippi COVID-19 cases posted April 24, 2020

 Mississippi Department of Health

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Friday, for a total of 268, the second highest in the state.

Sixty-five of the cases are in long-term care facilities, records show. 

According to health officials, 18 people from the county have died from the virus, more than in any other county.

Anderson Regional Medical Center was hospitalizing 19 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 Friday, according to the hospital's website.

Rush Foundation Hospital is not providing daily COVID-19 hospitalization numbers. For the week of April 12, Rush Health Systems reported 67 new cases of COVID-19 out of 202 tests conducted.

MSDH confirmed 281 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, for a total of 5,434 and eight additional deaths, for a total of 209 statewide. 

Please check back for updates. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0