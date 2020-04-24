The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Friday, for a total of 268, the second highest in the state.
Sixty-five of the cases are in long-term care facilities, records show.
According to health officials, 18 people from the county have died from the virus, more than in any other county.
Anderson Regional Medical Center was hospitalizing 19 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 Friday, according to the hospital's website.
Rush Foundation Hospital is not providing daily COVID-19 hospitalization numbers. For the week of April 12, Rush Health Systems reported 67 new cases of COVID-19 out of 202 tests conducted.
MSDH confirmed 281 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, for a total of 5,434 and eight additional deaths, for a total of 209 statewide.
Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date Table of total cases, deaths, and cases in long-term care (LTC) facilities since March 11, 2020. This table now lists the number of cases in long-term care facilities, and not the number of facilities with outbreaks.
County Total Cases Total Deaths Total Cases in LTC Facilities Adams 104 7 14 Alcorn 9 0 0 Amite 23 0 1 Attala 68 0 8 Benton 9 0 0 Bolivar 90 7 13 Calhoun 46 3 22 Carroll 15 1 0 Chickasaw 53 4 16 Choctaw 13 1 0 Claiborne 13 0 0 Clarke 43 3 9 Clay 29 2 0 Coahoma 54 2 1 Copiah 65 1 1 Covington 43 0 0 Desoto 256 4 2 Forrest 174 7 16 Franklin 16 0 0 George 11 1 0 Greene 4 1 0 Grenada 27 0 14 Hancock 56 5 7 Harrison 157 6 1 Hinds 401 6 10 Holmes 92 5 16 Humphreys 14 3 1 Itawamba 32 1 13 Jackson 235 6 35 Jasper 29 1 0 Jefferson 5 0 0 Jefferson Davis 19 1 0 Jones 104 0 6 Kemper 31 0 1 Lafayette 83 3 16 Lamar 82 2 0 Lauderdale 268 18 65 Lawrence 26 0 1 Leake 136 1 0 Lee 70 4 4 Leflore 124 14 26 Lincoln 132 7 44 Lowndes 38 2 2 Madison 178 4 10 Marion 55 4 12 Marshall 40 2 0 Monroe 117 9 49 Montgomery 17 1 0 Neshoba 116 2 1 Newton 51 0 1 Noxubee 35 0 0 Oktibbeha 46 3 6 Panola 38 2 0 Pearl River 144 13 28 Perry 23 1 0 Pike 127 4 8 Pontotoc 18 2 1 Prentiss 29 0 17 Quitman 14 0 0 Rankin 154 4 4 Scott 200 0 7 Sharkey 4 0 0 Simpson 36 0 2 Smith 55 3 17 Stone 22 0 0 Sunflower 51 2 0 Tallahatchie 11 1 0 Tate 38 0 1 Tippah 50 7 0 Tishomingo 7 0 0 Tunica 34 1 12 Union 14 1 1 Walthall 27 0 1 Warren 39 2 0 Washington 74 3 4 Wayne 16 0 0 Webster 17 1 0 Wilkinson 66 7 5 Winston 38 0 0 Yalobusha 17 0 0 Yazoo 117 1 0 Total 5,434 209 552
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information about residence. –Mississippi Department of Health
