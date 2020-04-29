The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Wednesday, for a total of 334, the second highest in the state.
Of those cases, health officials report 75 are in long-term care or residential care facilities.
MSDH records show 19 people from Lauderdale County have died from COVID-19, including 11 who lived in long-term care or residential facilities.
The health department confirmed 227 new cases in Mississippi Wednesday, for a total of 6,569 and 11 additional deaths, for a total of 250.
As of Tuesday, MSDH reported that 430 people were hospitalized in Mississippi.
Anderson Regional Medical Center is hospitalizing 31 COVID-19 patients as of April 29, according to its website. Rush Foundation Hospital is not providing the number of COVID-19 patients it's hospitalizing.
Across the state, 66,094 people have been tested for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to MSDH.
