Mississippi COVID-19 map posted April 29, 2020

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Wednesday, for a total of 334, the second highest in the state.

Of those cases, health officials report 75 are in long-term care or residential care facilities.

MSDH records show 19 people from Lauderdale County have died from COVID-19, including 11 who lived in long-term care or residential facilities. 

The health department confirmed 227 new cases in Mississippi Wednesday, for a total of 6,569 and 11 additional deaths, for a total of 250. 

Mississippi COVID-19 hospitalizations posted April 29, 2020.

As of Tuesday, MSDH reported that 430 people were hospitalized in Mississippi. 

Anderson Regional Medical Center is hospitalizing 31 COVID-19 patients as of April 29, according to its website. Rush Foundation Hospital is not providing the number of COVID-19 patients it's hospitalizing.

Across the state, 66,094 people have been tested for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to MSDH. 

