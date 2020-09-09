The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 426 new cases of COVID-19 and 39 additional deaths on Wednesday.
Sixteen of the new cases and two new deaths were reported in Lauderdale County, bringing the county's total of cases reported since March to 1889.
The state has reported 115 deaths in Lauderdale County since March.
Twelve of the deaths statewide occurred between July 14 and Aug. 28 and were identified from death certificate reports.
The Department of Health has reported 87,805 COVID-19 cases and 2,623 COVID-19 related deaths since it began tracking statistics in March.
The state presumes 74,098 people have recovered from COVID-19.
In the latest tally, there are 146 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities.
In Wednesday’s report, Clarke County reported three new cases for a total of 494 while Kemper County reported no new cases and remained at 278.
Newton County reported four new cases, for a total of 701, and one new death for a total of 20 deaths.
Neshoba County reported four new cases, bringing its total to 1,468. One new death was reported in Neshoba County, bringing the total to 102.
All of the results reflect tests completed by 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Tuesday that COVID-19 rates are declining in 62 of the state’s 82 counties.
"We’ve made some phenomenal gains,” Dobbs said during a news briefing.
Gov. Tate Reeves attributed the dip in cases to a statewide mask mandate and social distancing rules.
“Mississippi has truly turned a corner,” Reeves said. “We cannot let our guard down.”
The mask mandate remains in effect until 8 a.m. on Sept. 14.
The order requires most people over the age of 6 to wear face coverings in indoor public places and outdoors in situations where social distancing isn’t possible. It also requires masks on school campuses.
