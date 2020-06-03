State health officials confirmed 15 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Wednesday, for a total of 760.
Records show 68 people from the county have died from the virus since the outbreak began.
Anderson Regional Medical Center reported that as of Wednesday it was hospitalizing 20 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Rush Foundation Hospital is not reporting daily COVID-19 hospitalization numbers.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 302 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi Wednesday, for a total of 16,322 and 15 additional deaths, for a total of 782 deaths statewide.
As of Sunday, 11,203 people were presumed recovered from COVID-19, MSDH reported.
In the latest update, the health department confirmed 155 cases and 19 deaths in Clarke County, 149 cases and 11 deaths in Kemper County, 722 cases and 44 deaths in Neshoba County, and 283 cases and four deaths in Newton County.
The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians announced in a news release from Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben that the 2020 Choctaw Indian Fair scheduled for July has been canceled, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
MSDH and the University of Mississippi Medical Center will be at the Neshoba County Coliseum on Friday, June 5 from 12 to 4 p.m. to test for COVID-19, according to the MBCI Facebook page.
In order to be tested, you must first be screened using the C Spire Health smartphone app. Those without smartphones may call 601-496-7200 to speak with a UMMC clinician. An appointment at a testing site will be given if warranted.
