15 new COViD-19 cases in Lauderdale County

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 823 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 additional deaths on Friday.
Fifteen of the new cases and one of the deaths were reported in Lauderdale County.
A jump from 213 longterm care facility cases in the county on Wednesday to 246 LTCF cases on Thursday was the result of data cleaning and updates and did not an actual increase in cases, according to the MSDH.
“The data MSDH provides each day is provisional and is continually being updated,” the agency said in an email.
The Department of Health has reported 85,939 COVID-19 cases and 2,558 related deaths since it began tracking statistics in March.
The state presumes 67,918 people have recovered from COVID-19.
In the latest tally, there are 154 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities.
All increases in East Mississippi counties were in single digits in Friday’s report. Clarke County increased by three to 482; Kemper County increased by one to 277; Neshoba County increased by seven to 1,451; and Newton County increased by four to 692.
All of the results reflect tests completed by 6 p.m. Thursday.
