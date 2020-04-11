15 more COVID-19 cases in Lauderdale County; state total rises to 2642

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Saturday reported 15 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County, for a total of 133 cases. 

The agency confirmed two additional deaths in Lauderdale County, for a total of eight. Outbreaks were reported at four long-term care facilities.

A week ago, the county had 61 confirmed cases. 

MSDH reported 173 new cases statewide, for a total of 2642 cases and 11 additional deaths, for a total of 93 in Mississippi. 

As of Saturday, Anderson Regional Medical Center was hospitalizing 25 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19. 

In Clarke County, there are 13 confirmed cases, one death, and one additional outbreak at a long-term care facility, for a total of two facilities.

Fourteen cases have been confirmed in Kemper County. Neshoba County has 26 cases and in Newton County, there are 12 confirmed cases and one outbreak at a long-term care facility.

State health officials believe Lauderdale County's sudden increase in reported cases of COVID-19 may be due to a backlog of reported cases from private labs and transmission of the virus within the county, Meridian Mayor Percy Bland said Friday. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0