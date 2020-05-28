The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Thursday 14 new cases and one new death related to COVID-19 in Lauderdale County.
Lauderdale County has 713 COVID-19 cases and 58 deaths since the state began tracking cases in March. Thirty-seven of the deaths have occurred at long-term care facilities.
Lauderdale County's case total is second only to Hinds County and its death total is the highest in the state.
Statewide 328 new cases and 23 new deaths were reported Thursday based on tests completed by 6 p.m. Wednesday, bringing Mississippi totals to 14,372 cases and 693 deaths.
Three new deaths were reported for Neshoba County, which has 589 cases of COVID-19. Clarke and Kemper counties each had one additional death.
As of Thursday, Anderson Regional Medical Center reported it was hospitalizing 24 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19. Rush Foundation Hospital is not reporting daily COVID-19 hospitalizations.
The new numbers come a day after Gov. Tate Reeves announced that all businesses in Mississippi will be permitted to reopen Monday, June 1 with certain restrictions.
The Safe Return order is in effect at 8 a.m Monday until Monday, June 15.
Reeves issued another executive order to reopen museums, movie theaters, libraries and ballparks on the same day.
Meridian Mayor Percy Bland on Thursday said he expects to extend a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. city curfew set to expire on Sunday, May 31.
Bland also encouraged residents to continue wearing face masks when entering public buildings and businesses.
“It’s the right thing to do,” he said in a Facebook video. “And it’s the safe thing to do.”
