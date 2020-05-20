Mississippi health officials confirmed 14 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Wednesday, for a total of 616.
Records show 46 people from the county, including 28 who lived in long-term care facilities have died from the virus.
As of Wednesday, Anderson Regional Medical Center was hospitalizing 28 patients, according to the hospital's website.
Rush Foundation Hospital is not reporting daily COVID-19 hospitalizations.
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 120 cases and 16 deaths in Clarke County, 110 cases and 10 deaths in Kemper County, 452 cases and 26 deaths in Neshoba County and 206 cases and three deaths in Newton County.
MSDH reported 263 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi Wednesday, for a total of 11,967 and 16 additional deaths, for a total of 570 deaths statewide.
NEWTON [ndash] Wayne Anthony Bunty, 63, of Meridian, Miss., died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at his home. He was born Thursday, Sept. 27, 1956, in New Brunswick, New Jersey. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. Newton County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. …
WAYNESBORO - Mr. Leroy "L. P." Waller Jr., 81, of Shubuta, Miss., passed from this life Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital in Meridian, Miss. He was born in Shubuta on Sunday, Oct. 30, 1938, to Leroy Percy Waller and Gladys Waller. He was a member of Clear Creek Baptist Chur…
Graveside services for Marilyn Joyce Briggs, 76, will be Wednesday at 11 am, Meridian Memorial Park Cemetery. Bro. Jack Giles will be officiating. Stephens Funeral Home is handling her arrangements. Please visit the online register at www.stephensfunerals.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.