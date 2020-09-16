The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 12 new COVID-19 cases in Lauderdale County on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 1,977.
There were no additional COVID-19 related deaths in the county as its total remained 122.
Six of Lauderdale County’s new COVID-19 cases came from long-term-care facilities, with its total increasing to 71.
The Department of health reported 711 new COVID-19 cases and 22 related deaths across the state on Wednesday.
Six of the additional deaths occurred between Aug. 23 and Sept. 3 and were identified from death certificates. One of those deaths occurred in Neshoba County.
Mississippi has reported 91,234 COVID-19 cases and 2,756 deaths since it began tracking the virus in March. The state presumes 78,971 people have recovered from COVID-19.
In long-term-care facilities, 50 new cases were reported and 11 deaths were reported among residents. There are 133 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the state’s long-term-care facilities. That’s five fewer than were reported on Tuesday.
As of 6 p.m. Monday, 532 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Mississippi, with 138 of them in intensive care units.
Neshoba County reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday for a total of 1,505; Newton County had six new cases for a total of 742; Clarke County had one new case for a total of 519; and Kemper County had no new cases and a total of 284.
