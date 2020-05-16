The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed Saturday 12 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County, for a total of 578.
Records show 45 people have died from the virus, including 27 who lived in long-term care facilities, a number unchanged from Friday’s report.
The county also has the highest number of outbreaks at long-term care and residential care facilities, with a total of 154.
As of Friday, 23 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were being hospitalized at Anderson Regional Medical Center, according to Anderson’s website.
Rush Foundation Hospital is not reporting daily COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Two new deaths in Neshoba County and one new death in Clarke County were reported Saturday. MSDH confirmed 98 total cases and 12 deaths in Clarke County, one new case in Kemper County for a total of 101 cases and seven deaths, 28 new cases in Neshoba County for a total of 397 cases and 21 deaths and 14 new cases in Newton County for a total of 186 cases and two deaths.
MSDH reported 322 new cases in Mississippi Friday for a total of 11,123 cases and 17 additional deaths, for a total of 510. A total of 6,268 people are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19 as of May 3. That total does not include cases still under investigation.
The health department reported as of Friday, 108,476 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Mississippi.
The Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency began issuing reusable face masks to county residents beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 16.
Distribution sites include: Meridian Community College Dulaney Center on Hwy 19 N; The Meridian Little Theater on Hwy 39 N; and the LEMA Office at 2525 14th St., Meridian.
LEMA will distribute masks while supplies last or until noon.
There is a limited supply and LEMA stated it is working to secure additional masks.
