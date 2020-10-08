The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 578 COVID-19 cases and 23 new deaths on Thursday.
Eleven new cases and one new death were reported in Lauderdale County, bringing the county’s total to 2157 cases and 128 related deaths since the state began tracking the virus in March.
In Newton County, three new cases were reported, bringing the total to 805. No new deaths were reported in Newton County; 26 deaths have been reported since March.
In Kemper County, three new cases were reported, bringing the total to 299 cases. No new deaths were reported; 15 deaths have been reported since March.
Clarke County reported two new cases, bringing the total to 634 cases. No new deaths were reported; 48 deaths have been reported since March.
In Neshoba County, four new cases and one new death were reported, bringing the case total to 1665 cases and 109 deaths.
The state totals increased on Wednesday to 102,819 cases and 3,074 deaths since March.
The Department of Health presumes 90,577 people have recovered from COVID-19.
There are 125 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
The city of Meridian’s mask mandate remains in effect through the end of October.
