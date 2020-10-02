Correction: An earlier version of this report contained an incorrect number of new cases in Lauderdale County.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 672 new COVID-19 cases and 20 related deaths on Friday.
Eleven of the new cases and one new death were in Lauderdale County, which has a total of 2,101 COVID-19 cases and 127 related deaths since the state began tracking the virus in March.
The state totals increased to 99,558 cases and 2,999 deaths since March.
The Department of Health presumes 89,737 people have recovered from COVID-19.
There are 122 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
Neshoba County reported 12 new cases on Friday for a total of 1,632; Clarke County five new cases for a total of 620; Newton County six new cases for a total of 786; and Kemper County no new cases for a total of 291.
Gov. Tate Reeves lifted the state face covering requirement Wednesday afternoon, but the city of Meridian’s mask mandate remains in effect through the end of October.
