11 dead of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County; highest total in Mississippi
By Erin Kelly
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported three additional deaths from COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Tuesday, bringing the total to 11, the highest in the state.
In the latest update, Lauderdale County had six new confirmed cases, for a total of 156, the fourth highest number of cases in Mississippi.
As of Tuesday, Anderson Regional Medical Center was hospitalizing 20 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, the hospital's website said.
Nursing home outbreaks in Lauderdale County may be contributing to the county's high number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Monday.
Four long-term care facilities in the county have a confirmed outbreak of the virus, according to MSDH.
MSDH confirmed 145 new cases in Mississippi Tuesday, for a state total of 3,087, and 13 additional deaths, for a total of 111 statewide. Sixty outbreaks have occurred at long-term care facilities in Mississippi, state records show.
MSDH reported Clarke County had 15 cases, one death and two outbreaks at long-term care facilities, Kemper County had 14 cases, Neshoba County had 33 cases and one death and Newton County had 14 cases and one outbreak at a long-term care facility.
As of Sunday, 37,733 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Mississippi, MSDH said.
According to state health officials, confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths are reported in the patient's home county. For example, if a Lauderdale County resident tests positive for COVID-19 in Hinds County or dies in Hinds County, it will be included in the total for Lauderdale County.
