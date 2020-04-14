Mississippi COVID-19 map April 14, 2020

Mississippi Department of Health's COVID-19 map for Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported three additional deaths from COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Tuesday, bringing the total to 11, the highest in the state. 

In the latest update, Lauderdale County had six new confirmed cases, for a total of 156, the fourth highest number of cases in Mississippi. 

As of Tuesday, Anderson Regional Medical Center was hospitalizing 20 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, the hospital's website said.

Nursing home outbreaks in Lauderdale County may be contributing to the county's high number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Monday.

Four long-term care facilities in the county have a confirmed outbreak of the virus, according to MSDH.

MSDH confirmed 145 new cases in Mississippi Tuesday, for a state total of 3,087, and 13 additional deaths, for a total of 111 statewide. Sixty outbreaks have occurred at long-term care facilities in Mississippi, state records show. 

MSDH reported Clarke County had 15 cases, one death and two outbreaks at long-term care facilities, Kemper County had 14 cases, Neshoba County had 33 cases and one death and Newton County had 14 cases and one outbreak at a long-term care facility. 

As of Sunday, 37,733 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Mississippi, MSDH said. 

According to state health officials, confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths are reported in the patient's home county. For example, if a Lauderdale County resident tests positive for COVID-19 in Hinds County or dies in Hinds County, it will be included in the total for Lauderdale County.

