The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 402 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi Friday, the second highest daily increase in cases.
Statewide, health officials confirmed 12,624 total cases and 596 deaths, including 16 additional deaths reported Friday. Three of the deaths occurred between May 5 and May 12 and were identified from death certificate reports, MSDH said. Records show one of those deaths occurred in Lauderdale County.
State health officials reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Friday, for a total of 647 and four additional deaths, for a total of 51 deaths.
Records show 32 of the 51 people from the county who died from COVID-19 lived in long-term care facilities.
As of Friday, Anderson Regional Medical Center reported it was hospitalizing 22 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Rush Foundation Hospital is not reporting daily COVID-19 hospitalizations.
In Friday's update, MSDH reported a total of 123 cases and 16 deaths in Clarke County, 116 cases and 10 deaths in Kemper County, 477 cases and 27 deaths in Neshoba County and 214 cases and three deaths in Newton County.
