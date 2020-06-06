10 more COVID-19 cases in Lauderdale County, state total reaches 17,034

The Mississippi State Dept. of Health on Saturday reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County, for a total of 775, and one additional death, for a total of 70 deaths. 

Statewide, health officials reported 265 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, for a total of 17,034 and eight additional deaths, for a total of 811 deaths statewide. 

The health department reported 157 cases and 19 deaths in Clarke County, 159 cases and 11 deaths in Kemper County, 747 cases and 45 deaths in Neshoba County and 292 cases and four deaths in Newton County.

Anderson Regional Medical Center reported that as of Friday it was hospitalizing 21 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19. 

Rush Foundation Hospital is not reporting daily COVID-19 hospitalizations. 

Seven nursing homes in Lauderdale County have active outbreaks of the virus, and all but one of those facilities have reported numerous deaths of residents, according to health department records.

