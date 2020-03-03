A flash flood watch is in effect for Mississippi from Tuesday night until 6 a.m. Thursday, according to Lauderdale Emergency Management. 

There will be two to three inches of rain in the time span of less than one hour according to Taylor Black, a pathways intern for the National Weather Service in Jackson.  

A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. 

There will be a minor risk of flooding as well as the potential for road closures, according to Black. Updates will be made available as the situation develops, Black said. 

