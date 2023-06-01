Is that really a question? I mean it is June, good ole summertime and all that jazz. But shall we analyze it all?
First let me say I am a student of Judge Judy so's I know the law and the such. Just ask Hubs, yeah. Now I shall present the talking points:
To Beach:
1. Waves lapping, sea gulls squawking and blue skies forever and ever.
2. Shrimp. oysters, lobster tail, OMG
3. Shop 'till you drop (cute sandals, nice handbags, dingle/dangle jewelry).
4. THE SPA -- I could stay forever.
5. Margaritas, Margaritas, Margaritas!
I rest my case.
Not to Beach
1. Sand between your toes and up your (rhymes with quack)
2. Calories and Cholesterol (girls & guys, these two never go away).
3. Don't max out the credit card on that cute handbag you will probably only use once (I know, I'm being your Mama, here).
4. Run a hot tub of water and splash all over the place. Saves bucks.
5. Take your portable blender. You will surprise yourself and your roomie with the delightful concoctions made and served.
I rest my case.
Oh my, oh my, I am a fuddy-duddy, no doubt, but hey, I've done it all.
I have stayed in a cottage on the beach with no AC and lizards running all over the place and I have a lizard phobia. Yikes.
I once booked a room with no elevator, and I was on the fourth floor. Yeah, but there was an awesome view of the beach.
There was a time I booked a condo four miles away from the beach. What was I thinking?
I took seven pre-teens on a beach retreat, and actually returned home with all of them accounted for and no injuries. I really am gutsy.
I had reservations for Pensacola Beach to arrive two days after a hurricane (I hadn't heard the weather news, and it was before texts) but I arrived anyway however the motel provided nice accommodations, but sort of shaking their heads.
So, what do you think?
I mean it is June and it is summer.
Well, I will run now and do a load of laundry plus gas up my car. You never know when that beach invitation call might come and heck with the rest of it.
Anne McKee is the Executive Director of Meridian Railroad Museum. See he website: http://www.annemckeestoryteller.com
