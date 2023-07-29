Dr. Sarah Thrower, of Meridian, was among 133 students recently awarded the Doctor of Optometry degree from Southern College of Optometry in Memphis.
Thrower graduated cum laude and was named a member of Beta Sigma Kappa, an honor awarded to students who demonstrate exceptional academic achievement.
She also earned the Southern Council of Optometrists (SECO) Clinical Excellence Award, which comes with a $1,000 award and recognizes a graduate for demonstrating excellence in adult primary care.
Optometrists are independent, primary health care providers who specialize in the examination, diagnosis, treatment and management of diseases/disorders of the visual system, the eye and associated structures, as well as the diagnosis of related systemic conditions.
Thrower is the daughter of Keith and Beverly Avera and Jo and Don Mattox. She is the granddaughter of Tommie Avera and Pete and Bobbie Jones. She is married to Hunter Thrower and is a graduate of Southeast Lauderdale High School and Mississippi State University.
