Did I catch you off guard this hot, July day? The mighty little skunk village – ah, there’s a lesson to be learned from our furry friends, and it is always nice to meet our neighbors. You know it’s true. Skunks have a place in our lives, perhaps human or otherwise. It’s how we perceive them, accept them, or place value upon them that will make the difference. Read on as I introduce you to the mighty little skunk, neighborhood village.
You see we know it’s there (the skunk village) somewhere near Windsor Drive. How do we know? Of course, by the overwhelming smell. Now it’s not a new habitat for the little fuzzy ones. Oh no, we’ve known them as neighbors for several years, known them by the scent, that is. We will sort of forget them for weeks and weeks and then it happens – that odor is at the same place over and over, week by week, year by year. Yes, these skunks are survivors. I decided I should know more about my neighbors.
Over the years, I caught quick glances of the black/white mammals – a quick glance not because the skunk was moving fast. I was the one on the move in the opposite direction. How could I get to know them, if I’m always in the avoiding mode? I’m still working that out, but in the meantime, here are some great skunk facts (now stay with me on this). I mean how often does a skunk primer come your way)?
I have to admit the little fuzzy ones are cute , sort of like a cat. They are the same size as a small housecat – 22 to 26 inches in length and weighing 3 to 12 pounds. They have small pointed faces and bushy tails. Their most distinguishable characteristic is the two white stripes extending back from a patch of white fur on the top of the head. They have 5 toes on each foot, and the front feet possess long claws for digging. Their tracks are similar to cat tracks; however cats only have 4 toes. Skunks can accurately direct the spray of their musk up to 10 feet – first stamping their front feet and then raising the tail. Their habitat may be found near woodlands, along fence rows, in agricultural areas, and urban environments such as lawns, cemeteries, and golf courses. They will use stumps, buildings, or rock or brush piles as den sites. The babies are born in May or early June. In the fall, the young skunks leave the den to find their own homes. They hunt at night and sleep during the day. Skunks prefer to eat insects, crickets, beetles as well as corn, berries, and other vegetation. Sometimes they will eat bird or snake eggs, nesting birds, or small rabbits – and CAT FOOD!
Uh-huh – my few encounters with the neighborhood skunks have been on my porch while they munched down on Purina Cat Food. George and Gracie, our two white kitties, stood respectively to the side (many feet to the side) until the deed was done. Yes, I was smart enough not to scare it – just let it eat and leave. Later I moved the food bowls and there have not been any recent neighborly visits – not that I know about, that is.
So all of these skunk facts are rolling around in my head this week – I mean how the critters have survived for years especially in the one spot. Oh, I know the present ones are descendents, but still it’s remarkable. I decided – Skunks are survivors. There’s a lesson to be learned and maybe it’s not all just about the smell.
Skunks have many life-threatening enemies – dogs, foxes, coyotes, humans, automobiles, and disease such as rabies. Yet, the skunk family, according to the experts, is not endangered. It’s more than their habitat, lifestyle, or even heritage. It must be their brains. Yes, Skunks are Smart! Hmm …
I’m on to something here!
As I researched, my inclination was to turn to my storytelling sources. Stories passed down through the generations that teach survival and life lessons. I turned to a collection of stories by the Indigenous Peoples’ Literature group entitled, “Skunk Outwits Coyote.” The short story describes the outwitting of the coyote by the skunk. The skunk talked the coyote into tying a large stone to his leg. Go figure!
Skunk is Smart, for sure.
I found another story entitled, “The Sweet Smelling Skunk” by Artie Knapp. A really cute little story about an elderly lady and her veggie garden -- how she hires the skunk to help keep all of the neighborhood nibblers, such as deer and rabbit, out of her garden. The little skunk was disappointed to think that she wanted him to use his bad smell, but instead she had him sing. It all worked out and the lady and the skunk became the best of friends.
What is the lesson learned?
The neighborhood skunk maintained his habitat regardless of possible problems. Nothing is perfect – make your home, your home.
He stayed true to family – offered his support and in return asked for help when needed.
He played his “trump card” (bad small) only when needed as last resort.
He outsmarted a dangerous enemy.
He made friends and discovered new talents.
Who would have thought – Smart Skunk? If the smell doesn’t “get you” then the smartness will.
Anne McKee is a Mississippi-inspired storyteller. Seeher website: http://www.annemckeestoryteller.com
