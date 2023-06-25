Lee Garrett, center, a senior at Lamar School, recently received a $1,000 scholarship from The Citizens Bank after being named the bank’s Lauderdale County Reward “A” Scholarship winner. Meanwhile, Lamar School Principal Leigh Ann Ballou, left, accepted a $500 school contribution for Lamar from Tammara Hopson of The Citizens Bank as part of the bank’s “Win A Scholarship” program. Since 2005, The Citizens Bank has awarded a $1,000 scholarship to a high school junior or senior in each of the counties it operates in, with an additional $500 contribution provided to each school the scholarship winner attends. The program’s rules are simple. Every “A” a student makes all year earns him or her an entry into the scholarship program. The more A’s, then the more chances the student has to win. All that is required is for the student to bring his or her report card to their local The Citizens Bank branch for a chance to enter. This year, The Citizens Bank donated more than $24,000 to local students and their respective high schools through the scholarship program. Altogether, 16 $1,000 scholarships were awarded to eligible junior and seniors, along with 16 $500 school contributions.
The Citizens Bank recognizes Lamar senior
Glenda Sanders
