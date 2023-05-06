Several students with the Lauderdale County School District’s Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council learned more about dressing for success during a recent visit to Dillard’s Department Store.
The county school district has partnered with Dillard’s, located at Uptown Meridian mall, for a Dress for Success Initiative for LCSD students.
“We believe that a meaningful education maximizes student potential, and this is one way that the district is working to properly prepare students for the workforce,” said Andrea Williams, communications director for the school district.
As part of the effort, more than a dozen members of the student council recently visited the department store and learned about the different types of professional attire. Ultimately, the students were paired up with personal shoppers to try on different types of professional clothing.
