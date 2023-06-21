Stage 2, a renowned non-profit theater organization dedicated to nurturing the talents of young individuals through theatrical training and special effects, is thrilled to announce their upcoming production of the beloved musical, “Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat.”
Performances will be held at Meridian Community College this Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m.
Brayden Alford, who plays Joseph, the central character of the musical, shared his experience of preparing for the show.
“I love playing Joseph because I get the opportunity to show the emotions of a person who has endured the toughest trials and top tribulations,” Alford said. “I have been in many musicals, but I have never been able to explore a figure who has been betrayed, sold, and tricked. Joseph had eleven brothers who all partook in his exploitation. At first, it was a different and therefore difficult role to portray. My directors, Ms. Susie and Ms. Sarah, helped me find my way, and this show is going to be a blast for the cast and the audience.”
Inspired by the timeless story of Joseph from the Book of Genesis, Stage 2’s rendition of “Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat” promises to be a dazzling spectacle of music, dance and unforgettable performances. Under the artistic direction of talented professionals, Susie Johnson and Sarah Benson, this production showcases the exceptional abilities and hard work of Stage 2’s young participants.
The set designers have been meticulously crafted to transport the audience into the vibrant world of Joseph’s dreams. Mary Emma Honeycutt expressed her admiration for the set designing and the leadership and teamwork it takes to make the intricate stage decorations.
“Sets definitely take lots of team work and time but it’s always amazing to see it come to life in the end,” she said. “Catherine Freeman and I came up with a basic idea for this set as soon as it was announced and it’s been so fun to see how it’s grown and changed due to the needs and logistics of the show. We really tried to tap into our creative sides to make it different from the last times we put on Joseph to make it a completely different but still familiar experience. We hope you love it.”
Stage 2’s impact on the young individuals involved cannot be understated. Ella Coleman said the organization taught teamwork and leadership as well as hard work and positive thinking.
“Through Stage 2’s strong sense of community, I have experienced tremendous personal growth and development. The collaborative spirit and passionate dedication of its members, both present and past, have taught me the value of a positive mindset and the rewards of hard work,” she said. “This show is the culmination of all of the hard work of everyone in the cast over the past two months, and I am so glad to be in another Stage 2 show this summer. Playing narrator has been such a journey for me and I cannot wait for Meridian to see what we were able to put together.”
The doors will open 30 minutes before each show, allowing the audience to immerse themselves in the pre-show ambiance and excitement. The performances will undoubtedly leave attendees of all ages inspired, uplifted and entertained.
Tickets can be purchased online at https://meridiancc.booktix.net/index.php or at the door.
Be prepared to be captivated by the talent, dedication, and sheer magic that the Stage 2 performers bring to the stage.
