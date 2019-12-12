WORSHIP SITE PROFILE: GracePointe in Meridian

Grace Point Fellowship (Pastor Randall Sims) was founded in September, 2014.
In Feb. of 2018, Grace Point Fellowship merged with Christ Community Church (Bishop Lane Busbee) to form GracePointe @ Christ Community Worship Center, (aka GracePointe.)
GracePointe is a “whole-family spiritual health center.” The goal of GracePointe is to spread the good news of Jesus both locally, and around the world. The leadership of GracePointe believes that God has a “Best Path” that each of us is intended to walk. Therefore, GracePointe focuses on helping individuals and families to Live, Grow & Thrive.
GracePointe features contemporary worship services, in-depth Bible studies, and dynamic weekly sermons.
About the church:
Name: GracePointe @ Christ Community Worship Center.
Pastor: Randall Sims - five years.
Denomination: Independent, Non-denominational.
Address: 8522 Hwy. 39 North, Meridian, Miss.
Founded: 2014.
How many members: 80-100.
Contact Info: 601-692-6103.
Service Times: Sundays, 10:30 a.m.
Weekly Programs:
• YourTube Church
• GracePointe601
• Life Groups
• Contemporary Worship Service
• “New Leaf Bible Study”
• “Little Sprouts Kids’ Church”
• “Intersection Youth”
• “Club 31 Women’s Ministry”
• “Sons of Grace Men’s Ministry”
Special upcoming events:
• 2020 Clear Vision Conference with Sandra Hancock - Jan. 18, 6 p.m. and Jan. 19, 10:30 a.m.
• Jersey Day - Sunday, Feb. 2, 3 p.m.
Annual event special to your church?
• Back to Church Family Day - Sept. 20, 2020.
