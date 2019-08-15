WORSHIP SITE PROFILE: First Baptist Church Newton celebrates 150 years

According to church history records, First Baptist Church in Newton was founded in 1869 in a one-room wooden structure that served as a place of worship for 38 years. More than one hundred years later, membership has grown dramatically and the congregation will celebrate its 150th anniversary on Sunday.
There will be a Meet ’N Greet at 9 a.m. and Sunday School at 9:15 a.m. Former staff members and former members who plan to be present for the celebration include: Marilyn Pickering (representing Dewitt Pickering, minister of music) 1969-1982; Jeff and Jeanette Hardy, organist, 1981-2014; Frank and Nancy Harmon, pastor, 1982-2001; Nancy Brand, interim music director, 1982-84; Gary and Nancy Rayburn, minister of youth, 1983-1984; David (Lisa) Webb, minister of education, 1996-2001; Sonny and Jean Adkins, interim pastor, 2001; Ed and Rita Deuschle, transitional pastor, 2007-2009; Maggie and Corey Irby, minister of youth, 2009; Jonathan (Shannon) McDuffie, minister of students, 2010-2016.
Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. with a call to worship “How Great Thou Art” by the adult choir led by the invocation by Jonathan McDuffie. Pastor Brian Rushing will welcome members and visitors to the celebration followed by introductions and reflections given by Minister of Music Randy Cuchens.
Instrumental music provided by Jeff Hardy, Dianne Nelson and Joe Pugh.
Guest speaker and former pastor Frank Harmon will deliver the spoken word.
Immediately following services a potluck lunch will be served in the fellowship hall. Everyone is invited to stay and fellowship.
History:
The first pastor was Rev. N. L. Clarke – an influential Baptist minister in East Mississippi. When Clarke Memorial College opened on Oct. 1, 1908, the Baptist college was named after him.
In 1908, First Baptist Church Newton built a new building at a cost of $10,000. It was used for 40 years. By 1910, the church membership had grown to 364.
On Dec. 5, 1948, the church was destroyed by fire. Even though handicapped by a shortage of building materials in the wake of World War II, a new brick building of gothic design was built at a cost of $200,000.
Through the years the church has built a family life building and children’s building to meet the church’s growing needs. The church is now focused on outreach ministries and has partnerships in Asia, Mexico, St. Louis, and the Newton community.
