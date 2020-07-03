West Lauderdale and MCC alum releases second book

Rolland Daniels, a 1974 graduate of West Lauderdale and alumni of Meridian Community College has just released his second book, "Legacy Maker: Live a Life that Matters."
According to Daniels, he wrote the book to help both individuals and organizations make a deep impact with how they live their lives, saying most people want their lives to matter.
"We want our work and even our organizations to have a lasting impact on others,” Daniels stated. “We want to help people grow stronger and to change situations for the positive. We want to leave people and places better than we found them. We have the desire to make a difference.”
"Legacy" Maker contains life and leadership principles that Daniels, the son of the late Everett and Eileen Daniels of Collinsville, learned from his father, the former co-owner of Daniels Roofing in Meridian. Daniels wanted to make sure the strong life lessons he was fortunate enough to be raised with were shared with others.
“This book was a labor of love and I want the people of Collinsville to know we hold that area dear to our hearts and it will always be home to us,” Daniels said. “I owe everything to them; they shaped me into who I am.
“I can never thank them enough in how they invested in me and my life. It is a privilege for me to share them. My hope is the book does good and brings good to peoples lives.”
Daniels will be signing copies of his book from 4-8 p.m. July 30 at the Piggly Wiggly in Collinsville.
“It is an opportunity for me to share the moment with so many people who have impacted my life,” he said.
About Rolland Daniels
After graduating from MCC, Daniels went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in business and his master's of divinity from Anderson University, Anderson, Indiana. He has a doctorate of education with a focus on the changing dynamics of diversity in the world today from Ball State University, Muncie, Indiana. Daniels has pastored congregations large and small, worked for national organizations, and has been a coach and mentor to many young leaders. He speaks at various conferences across the country on leadership development, organizational life, spiritual wellness and missional living. Rolland is currently lead pastor at Catalyst Church in Indiana where he resides with his wife, Ellen. They have two grown sons, one daughter-in-law (and another one added to the family October of this year) and two grandchildren.
"Legacy Maker: Live a Life that Matters" can be ordered for $14.99 at www.RollandDaniels.com or iUniverse.com. It is also available at Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.