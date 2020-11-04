Triumphant Quartet concert at First Baptist Church Lauderdale Saturday

The Southern Gospel group Triumphant Quartet will be in concert at First Baptist Church Lauderdale on Saturday, Nov. 7.
When Triumphant takes the stage, the audience is entertained by the musical variety, the engaging personalities, and a bond that is brought together by years of friendship. Audiences will find themselves smiling, laughing, crying, encouraged, and uplifted. And most of all, they will walk away having had the Gospel Message presented to them in a powerful way, with a hope that many will receive Christ as their Lord and Savior. Jesus Christ is the focus of Triumphant. He is the reason they sing. These four gentlemen are faithful as always and steadfast and true in their goal of giving their very best in all they do.
When The 2020 Singing News Fan Awards were released on Oct. 12. Triumphant Quartet won the following:
• Artists of the Year
• Male Quartet of the Year
• Album of the Year - YES
• Favorite Bass Singer - Eric Bennett
• Song of the Year - “I’m Going There” written by Scotty Inman and Lee Black.
Singers are tenor David Sutton, lead Clayton Inman, baritone Scotty Inman, and bass Eric Bennett.
"In this time of Covid and world craziness, the concerts we have hosted at First Lauderdale have been worshipful, encouraging, and uplifting,” said Pastor Richie Davis. We hope many will join us for this event as well."
There will be a free-will offering. No nursery will be provided. Social distancing will be observed. Face masks and hand sanitizer provided.
The free concert will begin at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m. The church is located at 3659 Lauderdale Rd., Lauderdale. 601-679-5586.
"We have already heard of people planning to drive from other parts of the state to hear the Triumphant Quartet,” said Jeff Mercer, Minister of Music. “Seating will be on a first-come first-seated basis. You are invited."
