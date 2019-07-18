TeamGO serves the 'least of these' in Guatemala

When our church first sent a team to Guatemala in July 2012, we had no idea that the Lord would place such a deep and abiding love in our hearts for the people of this Central American country.
Seven years and eight mission trips later, our passion to go, serve and share Jesus here is perhaps even stronger than when we first stepped foot in the "land of the trees."
The first year our team spent in Guatemala we mixed cement, put down tile in a church, cleaned up a playground, and played with the children. The following two years we worked in the Villas del Quetzal, a community outside Guatemala City, where we helped build and paint a school. While we served in that community, God began to speak to our hearts that we needed to do more – we needed to be intentional in how we shared God’s love with those He placed in our path.
In Mark 16:15 God’s Word says, “to go into all the world and preach the gospel to everyone,” and that’s what our team wanted to do. God fulfilled that desire by raising up two leaders in our church, Randy and Lynn Thomas. Since 2014, this husband and wife team has organized and put together all our mission trips, and over the course of the past six years, God has continued to put them in contact with people on the ground that have the same desire and passion we do. Our Guatemala team, which love and serve alongside us, include a pastor and his wife as well as a dedicated group of drivers and translators. They are not only an integral part of our mission team – they are truly our family!
The Villas del Quetzal
Each year we set aside one day of our trip to spend with the people of this community; nurturing the relationships the Lord developed many years before. Over the years we’ve distributed food bags and shoeboxes (similar to Operation Christmas Child), operated a medical clinic, given away eyeglasses, and made house visits where we prayed with and shared the gospel with those that needed Christ.
The Dump
This is the fourth year our team has ministered in the Guatemala City garbage dump – the biggest landfill in Central America, and where over a third of the country’s total trash ends up. It’s estimated that over 13,000 people live in communities surrounding the city dump; and most, if not all the families living there, are either completely or partially reliant on the dump for their survival.
For first time visitors to the dump the sights, sounds and smells are often overwhelming – and poverty and living conditions, (many families call a 10-foot-by-10-foot tin shack, home) are deplorable. Yet, since our team has been working with Saul Perez, a local Guatemalan pastor and his wife Layla, we’ve seen improvements for many families. Our team conducts medical clinics and provides much-needed medicine, vitamins and other items for their pharmacy. We also do multiple feedings for those who live in the dump as well as the homeless, provide eyeglasses for those who come to the clinic and hand out food bags with staple items to identified families.
Two years ago we began purchasing sets of bunk beds for children in the dump, and this year we were able to provide 25 sets of bunk beds along with sheets, pillows, and blankets to the “least of these.”
Perhaps even more important: we’ve given hope to many through the sharing of God’s word and the transformation of salvation. Whether praying and leading someone to Christ in their home as we visit or in the prayer room at the medical clinic – God has allowed us to see much fruit over the years; and for that, we are eternally grateful.
As our mission has evolved over the years – so has our understanding of what missions really is. At New Hope Baptist Church we recognize that missions is so much more than the people who actually get to go and serve. Missions include those that support our fundraisers by purchasing a turkey or ham or attend a pancake supper; it is the ladies who spend countless hours making dresses to hand out or bears to share the gospel with; it’s the children who bring their hard-earned money to Vacation Bible School so a child over 2,000 miles away has a bed to sleep on, and it’s those that faithfully and continually pray for TeamGO before we leave, while we in are in Guatemala, and even after we’ve returned.
To God be the glory for the great things He is doing in this wonderful country!
Cheryl Owens coordinates Religion page content, including worship site and ministry profiles. Email her at cowens@themeridianstar.com.
By The Numbers
Eyeglasses – 200-225
Medical Clinic – 300 (over 100 patients/day at 3 medical clinics)
Bunkbeds – 25 sets of beds delivered to homes in the Dump
Salvations – Approximately 62 (men, women, and children)
Feedings – 475 (3 feedings)
Food bags – 300
