St. Paul's Episcopal Church hosts festival May 1

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church will host its 2021 Mission and Music Festival on Saturday, May 1, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
All of the food and kids' activities are planned, except for the music, which will return next year.
There will be fried catfish plates for $10 and children’s pizza plates will be available for $3. Frozen foods and baked goods will also be available, including chicken casseroles, pasta dishes, jambalaya, hamburger casseroles, shrimp dishes, dips, cookies, muffins and more.
“In 2019 we had our first Mission and Music Festival, but we were unable to have it last year because of COVID-19,” said Bobbie Rea, coordinator for the event. “Our goal was to raise money for stewardship and be able to give money out to the community and do something different than what other churches were doing.
“The first year we had Scott McQuaig and his band, but because of the pandemic, we were unable to have music this year, but hopefully next year we will be able to have it once again.”
All proceeds will benefit L.O.V.E.’s Kitchen and Care Lodge. For more information or to purchase fish plate tickets call 601-693-2502.
St Paul’s Episcopal Church is located at 1116 23rd Ave., Meridian.
