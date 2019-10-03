Autumn temperatures haven't arrived but the spirit of the season will be anticipated in the celebration of St. Joseph Catholic Church’s 38th annual October Festival on Saturday.
For 38 years, the church Hospitality Committee’s October Festival has been a way of first, bringing the Meridian’s East End community together for fellowship, and second, as a fundraising event for helping families, especially during illnesses, and bereavement and church missions.
The yard sale starts at 7 a.m. at the church, 1914 18th Ave., and the October Festival activities start at 10:15 a.m. with St. Joseph's pastor Rev. Augustine Palimattam blessing of animals in memory of St. Francis of Assisi’s Feast Day. The animals need to be on a leash and leave before the festival begins at 11 a.m.
St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church’s men’s group, the Knights of Peter Claver, prepares: catfish fillets dinner $10; rib dinner $10 and rib slabs $20. You can purchase tickets and preorder rib slabs for your tailgate parties from a St. Joseph Church Hospitality Committee member or the St. Patrick’s/St. Joseph’s Office (601) 693-1321.
The church's Hispanic community prepares authentic food such as: tamales and nachos.
The country store includes homemade cakes, pies, cookies and canned goods, such as chow-chow, salsa, and pepper sauce.
Additional activities:
• The seventh annual Health Expo: Health Screenings; Breast Cancer Awareness; Dental Health; Mental Health; Vision, etc..
• College Prep (for the ACT, hand-outs, etc.) and college information.
• For the younger children face painting, ring toss, and “Go Fish” will be held on the parking lot between the church and Kehrer Hall.
• For the older youth, additional competitive activities will be held on the lower church grounds, such as an obstacle course, disc golf, croquet, volleyball games, etc.
For additional St. Joseph Catholic Church October Festival information, contact Hospitality Chairperson Rhonda Carr or John Harwell in the parish office 601-693-1321 ext. 9.
