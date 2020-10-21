Oak Grove Baptist Church to celebrate new sanctuary

Oak Grove Baptist Church will celebrate the completion of a new sanctuary and other renovations with a Dedication Service on Sunday, Oct. 25, at 10:30 a.m.
The project which began in March, two weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, includes a new sanctuary, children’s worship and classrooms, third-floor youth rooms, with four new restrooms added. The project also includes new electrical on all three floors, new lighting, and sound.
Scott Harrell, the pastor of Oak Grove Baptist, said even though externally the building is ninety years old – it is new internally.
“We are prepared for the next fifty years of sharing God’s word locally, and globally through faithfully teaching and preaching the Bible to train up future generations of believers, preachers, and missionaries,” Harrell said.
History:
On Sept. 8, 1876, Oak Grove Baptist Church was founded under the guidance of Elders John E. Brunson and A. Gressett.
After the usual preliminaries, the above elders proceeded to organize and pledge the following persons under the regular Articles of Faith and to organize them into a church to be known as the Oak Grove Baptist Church:
M.E. Gary, Thomas J. Stroud, C. Hardy Yarbrough, Richard A. Yarbrough, David A. Ray, Joshua McLemore, R.J. Gary, N.A Stroud, S.J. Yarbrough, Lucy Yarbrough, M.J. Ray, M.E. McLemore, Elvira Stroud, Juriah Jackson, Elizabeth Ray, M.E. Hill, and E.L. Brown.
Pastors from 1980 to present:
1980-1994 – Rev. Leon Adams.
1995-1996 – Rev. Taylor Wallace (interim).
1996-1999 – Rev. Frank O. Rice.
1999-2000 – Rev. Harold Scott (interim).
2000-2016 – Rev. Roy Dabbs.
2016-2017 – Dr. Albert Haskell (Hack) McMullen (interim).
2017-present - Dr. R. Scott Harrell.
Interesting Facts about Oak Grove Baptist Church:
• May 10, 1948, three gifts were presented to Oak Grove Baptist Church in memory of three soldiers who paid the supreme sacrifice in World War II.
(1) The Organ – Jackson Welch Parker, Ensign U.S. Navy. M.I.A. aboard U.S. Destroyer Smith, in the battle of Santa Cruz, Oct. 26, 1942, age 21.
(2) The Baptistry – Charles George Cook, T/Sgt., U.S. Army Air Force. K.I.A. in the battle against Germany, Aug. 20, 1943, age 32. Buried in Brownwood Cemetery, England.
(3) The Bell – Robert Jefferson Snell, Lt. (Jg) U.S. Navy Air Force. M.I.A. in the battle for the Southwest Pacific, June 5, 1943, age 22.
• Jimmie Charles Rodgers who's known as “The Father of Country Music” is buried in the cemetery at Oak Grove Baptist Church.
Church Facts
• Name: Oak Grove Baptist Church.
• Pastor: Dr. R. Scott Harrell.
• Minister of Music: Jerry Murphy.
• Location: 801 Oak Grove Drive, Meridian.
• Call: (601) 483-2508.
Services:
Bible Study, 9:30 a.m.; Worship 10:30 a.m.
Evening Worship at 6 p.m.
Wednesday night Prayer Meeting, Youth, Children’s Ministry - 6 p.m.
