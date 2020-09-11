Northcrest Baptist dedicates new children's building

Northcrest Baptist Church recently completed a new, state of the art children's building and held a dedication ceremony and open house Sept. 6.
"The new children's building will present great Gospel opportunities for the family of faith at Northcrest to share the love of Jesus Christ," Senior Pastor Dan Lanier said.
The 30,000-square-foot facility is more than two years in the making and includes 16 classrooms for children from birth through sixth grade. It also has a high tech, large worship room that can hold as many as 100 children at a time and features a Lego wall. The interior design features incredible 3- D artwork on the walls and ceilings that almost literally jumps out at the kids.
"We are so excited to see children in the new building and for them to learn about Jesus and his wonderful blessings," Children's Director Sonja Murray said.
The building also has a two-lane, drive-through drop-off entrance with a large canopy for rainy days. Northcrest will officially begin using the building Sept. 20.
The new building also has five classrooms that will be used by young adults for Bible studies, greatly increasing the church’s ability to teach adults.
“With the new adult classrooms, we will be able to add new classes and disciple more people,” Discipleship Pastor Beau Bredow said.
One of those new classrooms is equipped to live stream and Zoom conference Bible studies, allowing discipleship to take place in person and online – a necessity during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond.
The building was paid for in advance with no debt by the generous giving of hundreds of Northcrest members over the course of several years. It is the latest part of a multi-stage construction plan for the church, that eventually includes the renovation of the recently purchased and adjacent former Family Bowl Lanes property.
The construction work was done by D&E Construction and overseen by LPK Architects, both of Meridian. The interior design was created and installed by Iron Spirits Interior Design Studio of Marietta, Georgia. The two-story construction is an addition to the church's current multi-purpose education and fellowship building.
New Building Fact Sheet
• Construction began in Aug. 2018.
• Total Cost - $4.3 Million (No Debt).
• Total Square Footage.
• 25,668 indoors.
• 3,888 Drive-Through Canopy.
Total Rooms – 23
• 16 Children’s Rooms.
• 5 Adult LifeGroup Rooms.
• 1 Large Worship Room.
• One office.
• 9 Storage Rooms.
• 12 Bathrooms.
• 3 Check-in Areas.
Contractors
• Construction – D&E Construction of Meridian.
• Architect – LPK Architects of Meridian.
• Interior Design – Iron Spirits Interior Designs of Marietta Georgia.
Room Sizes
• Most rooms 22x22.
• Worship Space – 48x32.
• Online LifeGroup Room – 29x22.
• Online LifeGroup Room.
• Sunday morning LifeGroup will be live-streamed.
• Allows Zoom participation.
• Can be used for other meetings.
Air Conditioning Units
• Each room is equipped with its own Mitsubishi unit.
• Room temps can be controlled from the classroom and remotely.
• Each unit connected to one of the outdoor units.
Safety Features
• 24 Security cameras inside and outside the building.
• Key card access to all doors.
• Children must be checked in and out through Fellowship One system.
• “Intruder lock” doors in each classroom.
What’s Left to Do
• Repave Parking Lot (Already approved by Finance and Deacons).
• Put Fence Around A/C Units (Should be done in 2 weeks).
• Install additional A/C unit in worship space (should be done this month).
• The building should be fully operational Sept. 20.
Northcrest Baptist Church is located at 3412 North Hills St., Meridian.
