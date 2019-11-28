For 15 years, Pastor Timothy Jones and his congregation at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Meridian have been feeding the community at Thanksgiving.
Jones said the three day Community Outreach Thanksgiving Feeding is a way for the church to connect with the community – something that has grown with each year.
“When we first started 15 years ago we had about 100 to 200 people that came,” Jones said. “This year over the three day period we fed about 1,700 people. The feeding is hosted by the Kitchen Ministry and members from the congregation help out.”
Besides the Thanksgiving Outreach, Mt. Zion M.B. Church will host a one- day Holiday feeding on Dec. 22.
Church Name: Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
Pastor: Timothy Jones - 15 years.
Denomination: Missionary Baptist.
Address: 1803 10th Ave., Meridian.
Contact Info: Office - 601-482-0906.
When was the church founded: 1879
How many members: 300 active members.
Weekly Programs: Sunday School, 9:15 a.m. - Worship, 10:45 a.m. Wednesday night Bible Study.
Tuesday and Thursday - Tutoring and Mentor Program - a partnership with Meridian Public School System.
Special events coming up? Holiday community feeding Dec. 22.
Is there an annual event special to your church? Family and Friends Day event, the annual Youth Forum.
