MINISTRY PROFILE: Healing Harmony Outreach Ministry

For Christmas of 2019, Healing Harmony Outreach Ministry, founded by Sylvia Caver of Buckatunna, Miss., SOAP Ministry, founded by Elder Sherrel Caver and Assistant Pastor Ervin Lacey, partnered with local churches in the community to give Christmas gifts to more than 400 nursing homes, veterans homes, and dialysis patients.
The gifts were given to the Pineview Nursing home residents in Waynesboro, Leakesville Rehabilitation and Nursing home residents, Washington County (Chatom, Ala.) Nursing Home, the Veterans Home in Collins, New Beginnings Adult Daycare, for persons with special needs in Meridian, and the Wayne General Dialysis patients of Waynesboro.
This year the dialysis patients were given Tie-A-Knot scarves in loving memory of Sylvia Blakely who was a dialysis patient for more than 13 years. The Tie-A-Knot scarves were given to remind the dialysis patients that, "When you find yourself at the end of your rope, Tie-A-Knot and just hang on."
The ministries are nonprofit organizations that function off charitable donations from the community and local businesses. Spokeswoman evangelist Sylvia Caver thanks Joe Cooper, owner of Buckatunna Grocery And Chevron, Elite Transportation Services, New Found Faith Outreach Church, pastored by Bettie Robinson, and a host of friends and family in the community for supporting their philanthropic efforts.
Healing Harmony history as told by Sylvia Caver:
In September of 2012, I had a dream. In the dream, I heard a voice call me by my name. I believe it was the voice of the Holy Spirit. The voice told me that I was doing good with giving to "my people" but I was not helping the people. The voice explained that He wanted me to help the widow and the orphaned.
The next day, I went in my neighborhood looking for widows and orphans in my community which is in Buckatunna. I did not even hesitate to question the voice. I just obeyed.
One day I had a bright idea that there would be lots of widows in the nursing home. So I embarked on my journey to volunteer in the local nursing home, Pineview Nursing Home in Waynesboro. My mother expressed that she wanted to come to the nursing homes with me and pray for people. I obliged and told her that I would do the singing. Assistant Pastor Ervin Lacy then decided that he would go to the nursing home with us and help us, minister. That's when we decided to start a group. I named our group, "Healing Harmony Outreach Ministry.”
We started visiting the Pineview Nursing home once a month. One day, I decided I would give gifts and fruit to the Pineview nursing home. I just ran with it. From that point on our ministry picked up a new nursing home facility every year. We also decided to include the Wayne General Dialysis patients and occasionally the homeless people in Laurel.
As we progressed, I registered the ministry with an IRS issued nonprofit tax ID. Then I went to my local chancery clerk's office and purchased a nonprofit business license for my ministry. My ministry inspired my mother Elder Sherrel Caver to start her own ministry. My mother named her Ministry S.OA.P. (Sanctuary of Anointed Praise). My mother and her assistant pastor decided they would partner with my ministry to continue volunteering with the nursing homes and dialysis patients and homeless. When we gave to our first nursing home, we had 80 patients to give to. As of Christmas 2019, we gave to more than 400 patients. We do not get grants to give these gifts. We have one revival once a year, and the rest of the expenses are paid out of our pockets.
About the founder
Caver graduated with a master's of higher education with an emphasis in student affairs. She is almost finished with a second masters of art in teaching (only needs three more classes). Currently, she is enrolled in Pneuma Theological Seminary school pursuing her doctorates of Christian counseling. She has published two books.
She has appeared on the Angela Butler Talk Show twice, on TBN (Trinity Broadcast Network), on the front page and featured in Inspiration Network's Inspire Magazine, on WDAM in Hattiesburg and also on Meridian’s WTOK. Caver has accepted her calling as a minister and is a licensed evangelist. She is embarking to begin the Healing Harmony Outreach Ministry Fellowship.
