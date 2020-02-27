The Lord has blessed the First Baptist Church of Lauderdale by providing a new minister of music. Jeff Mercer received a unanimous vote from the congregation in January and began serving in his new ministry position in February.
Mercer, along with his gifted wife, Paula, most recently served at First Baptist Church in Rose Hill.
“Our First Baptist Family was very patient during the long wait for a new minister of music, but this first month together has shown us that the wait was worth it and God has blessed us with the right worship leader for our congregation,” Pastor Richie Davis said.
“What an exciting time in the life of our church,” said Mercer. “I feel certain God has led us here and we look forward to what He is going to do.
One of the first areas that Bro. Mercer pounced on was the updating and upgrading of the church audio system. When sound quality is improved the entire experience of corporate worship can be enhanced. The new sound is being enjoyed around the world. Yes, literally!
Mitzi Davis, the wife of Pastor Richie Davis, was determined to make the morning worship service available each week to friends who had become homebound due to a battle with cancer. The solution was a livestream of the service utilizing Facebook. Now, thanks to Mitzi and the internet, all of the church family can be involved in worship no matter where they may be in the world. Our current distance record is 9,255 miles away from Lauderdale and it belongs to a viewer from a Southeast Asian country where less than 1 percent of the population are Christians.
New things are happening all the time at 3659 Lauderdale Road. You are invited to join the fellowship for any or all of the upcoming events.
• The Talleys Final Tour - Saturday, Feb. 29, 6 p.m.
• Kids and Kites Day - annual church-wide picnic - Sunday, March 22.
• Resurrection Celebration - FBCL Choir - Sunday, April 11.
• Teen Challenge Report on Addiction Recovery - song and testimony - Sunday, April 19.
• The Ball Brothers in Concert - Friday, May 1, 7 p.m.
• Vacation Bible School - June 7-11, nightly.
• Community Fish Fry - Saturday, June 27.
• Brian Free and Assurance in Concert - Saturday, July 11, 6 p.m.
Pastor: Richie Davis.
Church Phone: 601-679-5586.
Sunday
Sunday School - 9:30 a.m.
Worship Celebration - 10:45 a.m.
Choir Rehearsal - 4 p.m.
Evening Worship - 5 p.m.
Small Groups - 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Team Kids - 6:30 p.m.
Youth Ministry - 6:30 p.m.
Prayer Meeting - 6:30 p.m.
Cheryl Owens coordinates Ministry Profile. Submit your information to cowens@themeridianstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.