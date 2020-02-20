MINISTRY PROFILE: Ebenezer Missionary Baptist to install new pastor

Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church in Meridian will welcome Rev. Stephen Dove as its new pastor on Sunday, Feb. 23.
The Pastoral Installation Service is scheduled at 2 p.m. at the church, with guest speaker, Rev. Willie Ray Clark of Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, Meridian.
Call to the ministry:
In his younger years, Dove recalls going to church with his father, the late Willie Lee Dove Sr., who was a Baptist preacher at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church of Meridian. His father also belonged to a singing group called the Meridian Hummingbirds.
“I can remember the times we had – joy, travel, and laughter, but I never thought that God would call me to be in the ministry,” Dove said.
Dove said when he left the Army in 2006 he felt the strong pull of the ministry. He answered the call at El Bethel Missionary Baptist Church on State Boulevard in Meridian.
“Van Williams was my pastor at that time,” Dove said. “Then my job took me to York, Ala. where Pastor Charles DeLaine of Eastern Star, and the dean at Selma University, was my pastor.”
Dove said after seven years he found his way back to Meridian where he served with Clark at Mount Sinai. All well educated and strong men of God, he said.
“When I was invited to preach at Ebenezer it was an exciting time,” Dove said. After serving in December I was the pastor-elect, and after much prayer I accepted it.”
Dove has nine children, which he calls his “nine heartbeats,” that love to sing. His only son just accepted his call to serve God and is now a minister.
“I can’t explain the overwhelming joy that flows through my veins,” Dove said.
Dove has served as God’s preacher for 13 years. He has served the public as a police officer for nine years and is at Newton Police Department.
“It has been a unique challenge and blessing balancing the two, and now I am truly looking forward to all God has in store for the future,” Dove said. “I just truly want to serve and be all that God wants me to be.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.